Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Covid vaccine trial paused after illness

    1. News
    2. World

    File photo: Reuters
    File photo: Reuters
    AstraZeneca Plc says it has paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading Covid-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study participant.

    "Our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee," company spokeswoman Michele Meixell said in an emailed statement.

    The study is testing a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and University of Oxford researchers at various sites, including the United Kingdom, where the illness was reported.

    The nature of the case and when it happened were not detailed, although the participant is expected to recover, according to Stat News, which first reported the trial was halted due to a "suspected serious adverse reaction." The US Food and Drug Administration defines that as an adverse event in which evidence suggests a possible relationship to the drug being tested.

    The suspension of the trial has impacted other AstraZeneca vaccine trials - as well as clinical trials being conducted by other vaccine makers, which are looking for signs of similar reactions, Stat said.

    The US National Institutes of Health, which is providing funding for AstraZeneca's trial, declined to comment.

    AstraZeneca's statement said that "in large trials, illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully."

    Shares of AstraZeneca fell more than 8% in after-hours U.S. trading, while shares of rival vaccine developers rose. Moderna Inc was up more than 4% and Pfizer Inc rose less than 1%.

    Moderna, in an emailed statement, said it was "not aware of any impact" to its ongoing Covid-19 vaccine study at this time.

    Nine leading US and European vaccine developers pledged on Tuesday to uphold scientific safety and efficacy standards for their experimental vaccines despite the urgency to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

    The companies, including AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer issued what they called a "historic pledge" after a rise in concern that safety standards might slip in the face of political pressure to rush out a vaccine.

    The companies said they would "uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work towards potential global regulatory filings and approvals of the first Covid-19 vaccines."

    The other signatories were Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Novavax Inc, Sanofi and BioNTech.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter