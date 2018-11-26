Crews battle 'monster' Queensland bushfire

More homes are expected to be lost in a monster bushfire in the Australian state of Queensland that has already destroyed two houses and forced the evacuation of multiple communities.

The fire has been burning in and around the Deepwater National Park, north of Bundaberg, for almost two days, scorching about 11,000ha.

Queensland Fire Inspector Andrew Sturgess said on Monday crews were desperate to get the fire back within containment lines before about midday, when hot and erratic winds are expected to really kick in, escalating the threat dramatically.

Firefighting aircraft is supporting the 30 crews are on the job, and more firefighters are being sent from New South Wales.

"We have a lot of resources on the ground, but under some conditions we can't suppress the fire," Insp Sturgess said.

"At the end of the day, the best we can do is make sure our community is safe and our firefighters are safe. So defensive strategies rather than offensive strategies."

Hundreds of residents have already fled to stay with family and friends. An evacuation centre is also open at Miriam Vale, inland from the seat of the fire.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett, who is in Agnes Water, said people had taken warnings seriously, with hundreds fleeing threatened communities.

He said the temperature in Agnes Water was climbing quickly and firefighters faced a very difficult task trying to control what he called a "monster" fire.

"The fire is sort of separated into three sections ... trying to contain any one of those sections is almost impossible at the moment," he told ABC news.

Queensland Fire Commissioner Katarina Carroll said they had been expecting the erratic conditions on Monday, and had planned for them, but housing losses were inevitable.

"Definitely two (houses destroyed) at this stage but we are expecting more, certainly caravans boats and vehicles (will be destroyed),"

Ms Carroll said the conditions were "unprecedented" for that part of Queensland, with the hot dry winds so late in the year, as well as the constantly shifting wind direction.

Police are urging residents to stay well out of the zone of the fire, and for anyone in an area that could be affected to consider leaving as soon as possible.

"While we are focused on Baffle Creek in Agnes Water, if police, volunteers, ask you to leave, please take that seriously and move on," Deputy Police Commissioner Bob Gee said.

"We simply do not have the time to spend mucking around, telling people and explaining the obvious danger."

In particular the communities of Deepwater and Baffle Creek will be hit again by fire on Monday afternoon with the wind predicted to turn to blaze back towards them.

The Wartburg State School at Baffle Creek is closed due to the fire, the Queensland Department of Education said.