Friday, 21 December 2018

Czech coal mine blast toll rises to 13

    The death toll from an explosion at a Czech coal mine has risen to 13, CTK news agency reported on Friday, citing company sources.

    The state-run OKD company said a methane blast more than 800 metres (875 yards) underground devastated areas of the CSM hard-coal mine, near the town of Karvina, on Thursday.

    An OKD spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

    The previously reported death toll was five and eight unaccounted for. The company said most of the victims and injured were Polish miners provided by the ALPEX company.

    Reuters
