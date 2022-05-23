Monday, 23 May 2022

Deadly storms in Canada leave hundreds of thousands without power

    1. News
    2. World

    The death toll from powerful thunderstorms in Canada's two most populous provinces this weekend rose to at least eight, authorities said, as emergency crews continued a massive clean-up to restore power to half a million people.

    The storms, which lasted more than two hours on Saturday afternoon (local time) and packed the power of a tornado, left a trail of destruction in parts of Ontario and Quebec. Wind gusts as strong as 132kmh felled trees, uprooted electric poles and toppled many metal transmission towers, utility companies said.

    Electricity companies were scrambling on Sunday to restore transmission lines. Most of the deaths from the storms occurred when people were hit by falling trees, authorities said.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government was ready to help those in need. "We're thinking of everyone affected, and thanking the crews who are working to restore power," Trudeau tweeted on Sunday.

    Hydro One H.TO, Ontario's biggest electricity distribution company, said in a tweet on Sunday that crews are responding to significant damage. Environment Canada had issued mobile alerts warning of the severe thunderstorms.

    Hydro One crews have restored power to more than 360,000 customers, with over 226,000 customers remaining without power, the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

    Restoration efforts are likely to continue for several days before power is restored to all customers, the company said.

    Reuters

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter