Delta outbreak worsens in NSW, Brisbane lockdown extended

The current outbreak in New South Wales began on June 16. Photo: Reuters

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, on Friday warned residents to brace an increase in Covid-19 infections over the next few days as it reported the biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases recorded so far this year.

Country-wide, Australia is fighting outbreaks of the highly infections Delta variant simultaneously in three state capital cities, meaning nearly half of all Australians are currently under strict orders to stay at home.

NSW capital Sydney, Australia's largest city and home to a fifth of the country's 25 million population, is half-way through a two-week lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the Delta variant.

Thirty-one local cases were reported in NSW on Friday, so far the biggest daily rise in cases during the latest outbreak and for 2021, with 13 of those people active in the community for all or part of their infectious period.

Total infections have grown to more than 200 since the first case was detected more than two weeks ago.

"We are anticipating there could be an increase in numbers over the next few days, then hopefully early next week we should see the impact of the lockdown really turning and having a positive impact," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

The latest cases include a healthcare worker at the RNS, Fairfield and Royal Ryde Rehabilitation hospitals and an aged care worker at SummitCare in Baulkham Hills.

Their diagnoses - flagged on Thurdsay - have sparked fears of an outbreak within the healthcare system, with hundreds of people sent into isolation and at least two hospital wards and a nursing home in lockdown.

The 24-year-old student nurse worked up to five days while infectious, but the other healthcare workers are not believed to have worked during the infectious period.

Almost all of the 149 residents at the Baulkham Hills facility are fully vaccinated against Covid and the home is now in lockdown after being deep-cleaned.

The new case numbers take the tally to 226 since the current outbreak began on June 16.

More warnings have been issued for potential exposure sites, including the T2 domestic terminal at Sydney Airport, the Des Renford Swimming Pool at Maroubra in Sydney's east and Club Marconi at Bossley Park in the west.

The dates of concern are June 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, Queensland officials said lockdown rules will be eased in parts of Queensland from Friday, although they have been extended in state capital Brisbane and a neighbouring region for another day after three new cases were reported.

Stay-at-home orders in Perth and Darwin, the capital city of the Northern Territory, will be reviewed on Friday.

Photo: Getty Images

Brisbane lockdown extended

Brisbane and Moreton Bay will remain locked down for another 24 hours after three new locally-acquired cases of Covid were recorded in the region.

Southeast Queensland and Townsville have been in lockdown for three days to help authorities trace and contain seven separate virus clusters.

The state government is confident all but one outbreak in Brisbane is under control, so lockdown will end in Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Gold Coast, the Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Townsville at 6pm on Friday.

Residents of those areas will still have to wear face masks outside of their homes, unless they're exercising, for the next two weeks.

Brisbane and Moreton Bay will remain in lockdown for 24 hours due to concern about two of three new local cases recorded on Friday.

The cases of a mother and daughter from Carindale are unlinked to other clusters and Premier Annastacia Palaszcuzk says time is needed to trace their movements.

Pharmacies want more involvement

Pharmacies are pleading to be more involved in the vaccine rollout, after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Thursday that they'd be enlisted to distribute vaccines.

A trial involving 22 pharmacies in regional NSW administering AstraZeneca from mid-July is not enough, says the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia.

The limited trial "still misses the mark", says PSA NSW Branch President Chelsea Felkai. She called for the full pharmacist workforce to be deployed to get as many vaccines in arms as possible.

"We desperately need a patient-centric approach that puts the community first, but it is apparent that the NSW Government's approach to the rollout does not support this," Ms Felkai said.

NSW plans to set up new mass Covid-19 vaccination hubs at Macquarie Fields in Sydney's southwest, Wollongong and the Sydney CBD.

It's hoped the hubs will boost the number of jabs administered in NSW to 200,000 a week and enable authorities to dramatically ramp up vaccinations once the government's supply of Pfizer vaccine increases.

- Reuters and AAP