US President Joe Biden has thrown his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies.
Australian authorities were racing to track the source of a mystery Covid-19 infection in Sydney on Thursday, the first locally transmitted case in the city in more than a month, warning residents to brace for more case
Facebook's oversight board has upheld the company's suspension of former US President Donald Trump but says the company was wrong to make the suspension indefinite. It has six months to determine a "proportionate response."