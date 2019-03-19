Dutch tram shooting: suspect arrested after 3 killed

Gokmen Tanis has been arrested. Photo: Police Utrecht via AP

Dutch authorities have arrested a man after a deadly attack on a tram in the city of Utrecht.

Three people were killed and five wounded in Monday's incident. Police have arrested Gokmen Tanis, a 37-year-old Turkish man, in connection with the shooting.

The attack came three days after 50 people were killed when an Australian-born white supremacist opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, during Friday prayers. About 50 more were injured.

There was no immediate indication of any link between the two events.

However, Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen said a terror attack could not be ruled out.

"We cannot exclude, even stronger, we assume a terror motive. Likely there is one attacker, but there could be more," van Zanen said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that "a terror motive is not excluded" and that the attack was met throughout the country with "a mix of disbelief and disgust."

"If it is a terror attack, then we have only one answer: Our nation, democracy, must be stronger that fanaticism and violence," he added.

The shooting took place at a busy intersection in a residential neighbourhood. Police erected a white tent over an area where a body appeared to be lying next to the tram.

Authorities have reduced the terror threat level in the city from five to four following the arrest.

The father of the suspect said his son should be punished if he's to blame.

Mehmet Tanis, who lives in Turkey's central Kayseri province, told the private Demiroren news agency that he hadn't spoken to his son in 11 years and said "if he did it, he should pay the penalty."

Separately, Turkey's official Anadolu news agency said the suspect's relatives believe he shot at someone close to the family due to "family issues."

Meanwhile, political parties halted campaigning ahead of provincial elections scheduled for Wednesday that will also determine the makeup of Parliament's upper house.

In neighbouring Germany, police said they stepped up surveillance of the Dutch border, watching not only major highways but also minor crossings and train routes.

German authorities said they were initially told to look out for a red Renault Clio compact car but were later informed it had been found abandoned in Utrecht.