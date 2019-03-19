'Egg Boy' donating money to mosque victims

"Egg Boy" is going to donate most of the money raised for him towards the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Seventeen-year-old Will Connolly, who refers to himself as the "Egg Boy", cracked a raw egg over disgraced Australian politician Fraser Anning's head.

The egging came after Anning made victim-blaming comments in the wake of Christchurch mosque shootings.

After the incident, where the Senator punched him and some men held him in a chokehold, "Egg Boy" was arrested.

This prompted the creation of a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his legal fees (and more eggs), which has so far raised close to $42,000.

However, the person who created the page said Connolly had got in touch with him and said that "he is committed to sending a majority of the money to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attacks".

After Connolly was released without being charged, he spoke out on Twitter.

"Don't egg politicians. You get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time," he said in a video. "I learnt the hard way."

He also revealed on Twitter that: "This was the moment I felt so proud to exists as a human being. Let me inform all you guys, Muslims are not terrorists and terrorism has no religion. All those who consider Muslims a terrorist community have empty heads like Anning."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the first time on Sunday joined the public condemnation of Anning.

Asked by a journalist what she thought of Anning's comments, she replied simply: "They're a disgrace."