Eight hurt after plane flips in Canada

Eight people have been injured after a plane carrying 80 passengers flipped as it landed at Canada's largest airport.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport said it was dealing with high winds and frigid temperatures on Monday as airlines attempted to catch up with missed flights after a weekend snowstorm dumped more than 22cm of snow at the airport.

Video posted by News Channel3 Now showed a Delta Air Lines plane belly up on a snow-covered tarmac, with people walking away from it.

Of the eight injuries, one person was critical and the rest were mild to moderate, Peel Regional Paramedic Services supervisor Lawrence Saindon said.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration said all departures were halted.

First responders work at the Delta Air Lines plane crash site at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Photo: Reuters

Pearson Airport said the Delta plane arrived from Minneapolis.

Delta said it was aware of the incident involving a flight by its Endeavor subsidiary.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the independent agency that investigates plane crashes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Transport Canada, the government agency, said it was monitoring the incident.

The crash in Canada comes after some other recent crashes in North America late last month.

An Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet in Washington, killing 67 people, while at least seven people died when a medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia.