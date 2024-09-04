Elton John reveals limited vision after infection

Sir Elton John at an event in March. The singer-songwriter says he's been recuperating at home and is positive about his progress. Photo: Getty Images

Sir Elton John has revealed he has been left with limited vision after recently battling a severe infection.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," the British singer-songwriter posted on Instagram to his fans.

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks."

John, well known for his hits Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man and Candle In The Wind, said he had been quietly recuperating at home and was positive about his healing progress so far.

He signed off the post "with love and gratitude".

Although John announced his retirement from touring last year, he still appears at public events and for charity.

A spokesperson for the singer told Variety he would still be at the September 6 unveiling of his documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Earlier this year, he also underwent knee replacement surgery for both knees.