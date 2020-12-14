Eswatini's PM, who tested positive for Covid-19, dies

Prime Minister of Eswatini Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini speaks during the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018. Photo: Reuters

Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for Covid-19 four weeks ago, has died at age 52 after being hospitalised in neighbouring South Africa, the tiny absolute monarchy's government said late on Sunday.

"Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa", Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said in a statement.

Dlamini was moved to South Africa on December 1, to "guide and fast track his recovery," from Covid-19. At that time, Masuku said Dlamini was stable and responding well to treatment.

Dlamini was appointed prime minister in November 2018, following his position as the chief executive officer of MTN Eswatini. He had worked in the banking industry for more than 18 years, including being managing director of Eswatini Nedbank Limited.

The southern African nation of around 1.2 million people has so far recorded 6768 positive cases of the highly infectious respiratory disease, with 127 confirmed deaths, according to the health ministry.