EU suspends Niger co-operation

General Abdourahmane Tiani (right), who was declared as the new head of state of Niger by leaders of a coup, arrives to meet with ministers in Niamey, Niger on Friday. PHOTO: REUTERS

The European Union has suspended financial support and co-operation on security with Niger with immediate effect after the military coup there last week.

The EU announcement came as the African Union issued a 15-day ultimatum to those involved in seizing power to return to barracks and restore the democratic constitution and suspended institutions.

EU’s foreign policy head Josep Borrell announced the sanctions.

"The European Union does not recognise and will not recognise the authorities from the putsch in Niger," Borrell said, adding Mohamed Bazoum "remains the only legitimate president of Niger".

He called for Bazoum’s immediate release.

Borrell said the EU was ready to support future decisions taken by West Africa’s regional bloc, "including the adoption of sanctions".

Heads of state of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) gathered in Nigeria yesterday for an emergency summit on Niger.

They could cut off the country from the regional central bank and financial market, and close borders.

Coup leaders in Niger warned against any efforts by the bloc to intervene militarily, saying the summit’s objective was to "approve a plan of aggression against Niger".

"We want to once more remind Ecowas or any other adventurer of our firm determination to defend our homeland," junta spokesman Colonel Amadou Abdramane said.

The EU’s decision to cut assistance will be a severe blow to Niger, which has been a major recipient of Western aid, including from the EU and United States, as an ally in the fight against jihadist insurgencies in the Sahel region.

The coup is the latest in a series in West Africa in which the military has taken power, following Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, 59, appears to have moved against Bazoum as the president was preparing to dismiss him from his post, and he now appears to be holding Bazoum and his family hostage in the presidential residence.

Despite the mounting international pressure, there appeared little sign at the weekend the figures behind the coup appeared ready to back down.

Brigadier General Mohamed Toumba, one of the coup plotters, told state television the junta met civil servants on Saturday and asked them to continue their work as usual following the suspension of the constitution.

The US and other countries have called for the unconditional release of Bazoum from detention and the restoration of democratic order in the country.

Niger’s government has been seen by many in the international community as a bulwark against Islamist militancy in a vast arid Sahel region.

French and UN troops were in recent years forced to withdraw from neighbouring Mali, but France still has 1500 soldiers in Niger, its former colony.

The overthrow of Bazoum could put the future of their deployment in doubt.

Bazoum, who was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful democratic transfer of power since it declared independence from France in 1960, has not yet resigned.

Foreign forces in Niger

France: Former colonial power France has between 1000 and 1500 troops in Niger, related to its decade-long counter-insurgency intervention in Mali and West Africa in general. France says the role of its troops is solely to support Niger’s army in border regions.

United States: There are about 1100 US troops in Niger, where the US military operates out of two bases. Armed US drones are also operated out of Niger.

European Union: Italy has about 300 soldiers in Niger and the EU has between 50 and 100 there involved in a three-year training mission. — Guardian News and Media/Reuters