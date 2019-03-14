Facebook, Instagram down for many

Facebook and Instagram are both down for some users, only a day after users encountered problems with Google's suite of services.

Users have been unable to access either Facebook or Instagram this morning.

Social media users took to Twitter to express their frustrations - and to mock Facebook.

Facebook responded to concerns this morning, saying that some users may encounter challenges accessing the site as it was down for "maintenance".

A link of the social media site explains that the problems will only be encountered by some users because Facebook doesn't do maintenance on the whole site at the same time.

These issues come off the back of users encountering a number of problems yesterday in accessing Google's YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive services.