Family trapped in cave after heavy rain

Rescuers take part in a rescue operation to reach five people trapped in the cave after heavy rainfall, in Bloska Polica, Slovenia. Photo: Reuters

Five people have been trapped in a cave in southwestern Slovenia since Saturday afternoon after heavy rainfall raised the water levels, making it impossible for rescuers to take them out safely.

The group, including a family of three and two tourist guides were reported to be sheltered in a safe place in the 8.2-kilometre-long Krizna jama cave, which can only be visited by boat.

On Saturday evening, rescuers managed to reach the group briefly and delivered food, water and a heated tent, civil protection officials from the area told journalists on Sunday.

But since the group was located more than two kilometres away from the entrance to the cave, it will take a new team of divers three to four hours to get to them, officials said, adding that the final rescue will depend on when the water levels fall, STA news agency reported.

That may be Sunday overnight, but could also take a couple of days.

Križna jama, a chain of underground lakes with emerald green water, is the fourth largest known cave ecosystem in the world in terms of biodiversity.