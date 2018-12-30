Fear Perth murder could be random attack

Forensic officers continue to scour the scene where a woman was killed in her Perth home, while police say a man they have arrested has no known history with her.

Police were called to the Munster property about midday on Friday by paramedics, but the 30-year-old woman could not be saved.

Officers arrested a naked and disorientated man nearby and he remains in custody.

"At this point in time we have not identified any link between the victim and the man," Detective Senior Sergeant Sean Wright told reporters on Saturday.

The lack of any link could point to a random attack but police say they have no concerns for the wider public.

Forensic investigators are expected to be at the property for the rest of the weekend.