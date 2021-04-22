Thursday, 22 April 2021

Fiji confirms more community Covid-19 cases

    1. News
    2. World

    There are now five community Covid -19 cases in Fiji.

    The latest victims are the children of the Suva woman confirmed with the virus on Wednesday.

    They are a 14-year-old girl and a seven-month-old baby boy.

    The 40-year-old woman and her family, from the Wainitarawau settlement in Cunningham in Suva, are thought to have caught Covid-19 at a funeral in Lautoka last week.

    That event was also attended by a hotel maid, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier.

    The permanent secretary of Fiji's Minister of Health, Dr James Fong, said the teenager was at school on Monday and his staff were working to track her movements.

    He was reported on FBC online saying "we believe there is little chance that she passed the virus to others. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will be running a screening exercise based on the daughter's movement."

    Dr Fong confirmed it was the same cluster from which the maid had contracted the virus from a soldier first diagnosed on Sunday, after coming into contact with a couple who had returned from India and were positive.

    He also announced that from tomorrow hair dressers, barber shops, spas, beauty and massage venues, saunas and tattoo parlours would close for the next 14 days.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter