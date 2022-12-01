Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies at 79

Christine McVie performing at the Grammy Awards in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

Christine McVie, whose songwriting and vocals helped make Fleetwood Mac one of the best-selling rock bands of all time, has died after a short illness.

The 79-year-old died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, her family said in a statement posted on the singer's Facebook page.

Fleetwood Mac, whose name was inspired by the surnames of its founders - bassist John McVie and drummer Mick Fleetwood - formed in 1967 but had many members come and go over the years.

"We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally," the statement said.

Fleetwood Mac, in a separate statement, said that there were "no words" to describe the band's sadness at McVie's passing.

Members of Fleetwood Mac including Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood posted the statement on social media.

Born Christine Perfect in northwest England on July 12, 1943, McVie started making music while in art school and was playing with a band called Chicken Shack before joining Fleetwood Mac in 1970 and marrying its bassist, John McVie.

It was two of her songs, Over My Head and Say You Love Me, that first saw the band, which started as a blues outfit, getting featured on radio stations in the United States.

The band relocated to California and soon made key additions in 1975, bringing in Americans Lindsey Buckingham and Nicks and turning it into an Anglo-American pop juggernaut.

Their 1977 album Rumours, recorded as John and Christine McVie were divorcing, sold more than 40 million copies and became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Rumours, which featured vocals from both Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks, included such hits as Don't Stop (Thinking About Tomorrow) , Go Your Own Way, The Chain, You Make Loving Fun and Gold Dust Woman, and was a fixture on the charts for 134 weeks, spending 31 weeks at No 1.

McVie ultimately left John to live with a lighting technician.

Fleetwood Mac performing with Neil Finn at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium in September 2019. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

In a statement posted on Twitter, Fleetwood Mac said she was "truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure".

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. She will be so very missed."

McVie left Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and largely stayed out of the public eye. She rejoined for world tours in 2014 and 2019 that included New Zealand concerts in Auckland and Dunedin.

As well as working with Fleetwood Mac, McVie also released three solo albums, including the collection Songbird earlier this year.

Eight of her songs appeared on the band’s 1988 Greatest Hits album.

That year, McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

- Reuters and NZ Herald