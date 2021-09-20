France cancels meeting over sub row: sources

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly. Photo: Getty Images

France has cancelled a meeting between the Armed Forces Minister and her British counterpart planned for this week after Australia scrapped a submarine order with Paris in favour of a deal with Washington and London, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Florence Parly personally took the decision to drop the bilateral meeting with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, the sources said.

The French defence ministry could not be immediately reached. The British defence ministry declined comment.

The sources confirmed an earlier report in the Guardian newspaper that the meeting had been cancelled.

The scrapping of the multibillion-dollar submarine contract, struck in 2016, has triggered a diplomatic crisis, with Paris recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.

France claims not to have been consulted by its allies, while Australia says it had made clear to Paris for months its concerns over the contract.

French President Emmanuel Macron and United States President Joe Biden will speak by telephone in the coming days to discuss the crisis, the French government's spokesman said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to smooth relations with France, following the joint, Bloomberg News reported.

"We are very, very proud of our relationship with France", Johnson told reporters on his way to New York, according to the report. "Our love of France is ineradicable."

The United Kingdom and France are working on joint military operations in Mali and the Baltic states and are also working jointly on a simulated nuclear testing programme, the report added, citing Johnson.