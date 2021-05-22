Freezing baby rescued from Strait of Gibraltar

Photo: Guardia Civil

A photo of a Spanish police officer from the Spanish Civil Guard with a few-month-old baby in the Mediterranean Sea with a lifebuoy has made diver Juan Francisco Valle quickly become a celebrated hero in Spain.

In the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, on the North African coast of the Strait of Gibraltar, Reuters reported more than 6,500 migrants have now been returned to Morocco out of some 8,000 who swam along the coast from Morocco into Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday.

In Spain's other North African enclave, Melilla, located about 300 km (185 miles) east of Ceuta, some 70 migrants crossed over on Friday, scaling the high, razor-wired fence that separates it from Morocco, authorities said.

The baby was being carried on Tuesday by the mother floating in the water, the police officer told the radio station Cope on Wednesday. "We grabbed the baby, it was freezing cold, completely pale, it didn't move at all ..." he said. “To be honest, I didn't know whether it was still alive or already dead.”

German press agency DPA reported the baby and mother both survived.