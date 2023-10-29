Friends star Matthew Perry reported dead

Matthew Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the hugely successful Friends which ran for 10 seasons. Photo: Reuters

Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s on the hit TV comedy Friends, has been found dead in Los Angeles, several news outlets are reporting.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, both citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that the 54-year-old was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi on Saturday.

NBC News, citing an unnamed representative for the actor and a law enforcement source, reported Perry was found dead of an apparent drowning at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Sources say that first responders had received a call to the property for a person suffering cardiac arrest. There were no drugs found at the scene and no foul play was involved.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports independently.

The cast of "Friends" at the Emmy Awards in 2002. From left: David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. Photo: Reuters

Perry was best known for his role as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on the hit 90s sitcom Friends, which screened for 10 seasons on the US NBC network from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The series made international celebrities out of all six castmates. They played a close-knit group of young adults who shared space in one another's apartments and met for coffee at the "Central Perk," a fictional Manhattan cafe.

One of the major story lines involved a clandestine romance between Chandler and Monica Geller, the character played by Cox, which the four other friends - Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Ross - each discovered one by one.

The entire cast came back together 17 years after the series finale for a much-ballyhooed reunion special that aired on HBO Max in 2021.

In the midst of the show's original run, Perry was widely reported to have sought treatment for prescription drug and alcohol abuse in 1997 and 2001.

Following Friends, Perry went on to star in a least three more network television ventures that proved short-lived - Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr. Sunshine and Go On.

He also logged guest appearances or recurring roles in other hit TV shows, including The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Scrubs and Beverly Hills, 90210.

His motion picture credits included Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, Almost Heroes and Three to Tango.

The Massachusetts-born actor grew up in Ottawa after his mother, a Canadian journalist who once served as press secretary to former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, divorced Perry's father and married a Canadian broadcast personality.

At the age of 15, Perry moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting and improvisational comedy.

While his onscreen persona was funny and upbeat, Perry suffered behind the scenes, most notably from his addiction to drugs, specifically painkillers, and alcohol.

He was addicted to Vicodin for years, even while he was filming Friends, and had been in and out of rehab during peak stardom.

Perry got candid about the painful chapter of his life in his memoir, which was released last year. In Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, he detailed the struggles he faced throughout his career, such as his evident weight fluctuations on the show.

During his press tour for the book, Perry did a number of interviews where he got incredibly emotional about his public battle.

The actor never married, but he was briefly engaged to Molly Hurwitz a few years ago which ended six months later. Before that, he’d been linked to Lizzy Caplan.

- Reuters and NZ Herald