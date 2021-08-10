Tuesday, 10 August 2021

This glass box lookout will put your fear of heights to the test

    1. News
    2. World

    Influencer Renata Tellers walks inside Sampa Sky, a reinforced glass box that protrudes beyond the building and allows to see not only the horizon, but also the ground below your feet. Photo: Reuters
    Influencer Renata Tellers walks inside Sampa Sky, a reinforced glass box that protrudes beyond the building and allows to see not only the horizon, but also the ground below your feet. Photo: Reuters
    Visitors lie with their feet in the air, sit on the glass floor and walk to the edge of a transparent box as they pose for photos in a new sky deck on the 42nd level of Sao Paulo's tallest building, the Mirante do Vale.

    Called the Sampa Sky, the dizzying lookout officially opens on Sunday, but some people got a sneak peek on Wednesday.

    "I think it's beautiful, I love it. It was something that was missing in Sao Paulo," said Sylvia Barreto, who admitted she was a little scared when she stepped out into the glass box.

    The deck, nine floors below the top of the 170-metre-high building, was inspired by Chicago's Skydeck, on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower.

    "It's an incredible sensation," said Deisi Remus. "I am scared to death of heights, I must confess, but I worked through the fear. After the first step it was incredible, it is incredible to see the city from this height."

    The deck, nine floors below the top of the 170-metre-high building, was inspired by Chicago's Skydeck, on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower. Photo: Reuters
    The deck, nine floors below the top of the 170-metre-high building, was inspired by Chicago's Skydeck, on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower. Photo: Reuters

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter