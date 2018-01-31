Glee star dies before child porn sentencing

Mark Salling was facing jail time for child porn charges. Photo: Getty Images

Glee actor Mark Salling has died just weeks before his sentencing on child pornography charges. He was 35.

Michael Proctor confirmed the death on Tuesday, but would not comment on a report on celebrity website TMZ that said law enforcement sources called it an apparent suicide in Los Angeles.

Proctor also did not immediately provide the cause of death.

"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," he said in a statement.

Police and the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed that a body had been found in Los Angeles, but would not immediately identify it.

Salling was arrested in 2015 after he showed child pornography on his computer to a girlfriend and she reported it to police, according to the US Department of Justice.

He pleaded guilty on December 18 last year to a federal charge of possessing child pornography, admitting that he had downloaded 25,000 sexual images of children onto his computer from the internet.

He was allowed to remain free as his case was heard, and was scheduled to appear in court on March 7 for sentencing.

Salling faced a sentence of between four to seven years in prison under the plea agreement he reached with prosecutors, the Justice Department said in December.

From 2009 to 2015, Salling appeared in Glee, an award-winning television show on Fox. He played Puck, a bully and a football player who showed a softer side when he joined the glee club at his high school.

"Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment," Proctor said.

A TMZ report in October alleged that Salling had attempted suicide in August last year just before striking his plea deal.

WHERE TO GET HELP IN NZ

Suicide/depression related

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Alcohol Drug Helpline: 0800 787 797

General mental health inquiries: 0800 44 33 66

The Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757



