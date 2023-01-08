Harry criticised over Afghan killings claim

The Taliban administration has criticised Prince Harry after the British royal said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as "chess pieces removed from the board".

Harry's highly personal book Spare went on sale in Spain days before its global launch on January 10. It discloses the depth of the rift between the prince and his brother William, the heir to the throne, and other revelations such as drug-taking and how he lost his virginity.

In one section, the 38-year-old recounts his two tours of Afghanistan, first as a forward air controller in 2007/08 and again in 2012, when he was a co-pilot gunner in Apache attack helicopters, and the number of people he had killed.

"It wasn't a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed," Harry wrote, according to the Spanish version of the book. "When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn't think of those 25 as people.

"They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bad people eliminated before they could kill Good people."

Prince Harry (centre) with British troops at a Remembrance Sunday service in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2014. Photo: Getty Images

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Taliban-led Afghan foreign affairs ministry, criticised the comments.

"The western occupation of Afghanistan is truly an odious moment in human history and comments by Prince Harry is a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces who murdered innocents without any accountability," he said.

When asked about Harry's comments, a spokesperson for Britain's Ministry of Defence said: "We do not comment on operational details for security reasons."

Representatives of Prince Harry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The release of the book, from a member of a family that tightly controls personal information about the royals, follows the departure of Harry and his American wife Meghan from royal duties in 2020 to move to California and forge a new life.

Since then the couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have delivered stinging criticism of the House of Windsor and the British press.

As is usual for the royal family, spokespeople for King Charles III and William, the Prince of Wales, have declined to comment.

British media have gone through the book's details in depth, but many people commuting to work in London on Friday said they were not interested and did not want to talk about it.

Some of those who were willing to talk said they thought Harry had gone too far.

"I think he's an idiot," said Robin Parker, an entrepreneur. "My father was in the Second World War and I once asked him as a child if he'd killed anyone and he was very reluctant to say anything about it."

Harry (left) and William have clashed since Harry's wedding to Meghan in 2018 and subsequent move to the United States. Photo: Reuters

Brothers fell out after Harry wed

The most striking revelations concern Harry's relationship with his family, something which has hung like a shadow over the British royals since he and Meghan stopped official duties,

Harry wrote in his memoir that his brawl with William (40), the Prince of Wales, took place in 2019 at his then London home after his brother had called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive."

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote.

"I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

William then challenged his younger brother to hit back, but Harry refused. William later returned to the scene, "looking regretful, and apologised", Harry wrote, with his brother asking him not to tell Meghan that he had "attacked" him.

The brothers were once seen as very close after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in a Paris car crash in 1997. But they have fallen out since Harry married Meghan in 2018.

Last month the couple's six-part Netflix documentary, which attracted record audiences, aired with renewed accusations, including that William had screamed at Harry during a crisis summit in front of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham to discuss his future.

The Queen died in September last year, aged 96.

The main criticism from Harry and Meghan is that royal aides not only refused to hit back at hostile, inaccurate press coverage, but were complicit in leaking negative stories to protect other royals, most notably William.

"I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better," Harry told ITV.

Asked why he was invading the privacy of his family, something he had railed against, he replied: "That will be the accusation from the people that don't understand or don't want to believe that my family have been briefing the press."

The title of his book Spare comes from an oft-cited quote in British aristocratic circles about the need for an heir, and a spare.

Harry says Charles reputedly said to Diana on the day he was born: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare - my work is done."

Charles (74) still hopes for a reconciliation with his son, unnamed sources told newspapers this week.

In its leaked extracts, the Guardian says the King had stood between his two sons during a difficult meeting at Windsor Castle following the April 2021 funeral for their grandfather Prince Philip, the Queen's husband.

"Please, boys," Harry quoted his father as saying, "don’t make my final years a misery."

Harry said he could not commit to attending his father's coronation in May this year.

"There is a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open, the ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."