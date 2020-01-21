Harry reportedly leaves for Canada

Harry and Meghan plan to be based in North America as they retreat from royal life. Photo: Reuters

Prince Harry is understood to have left the United Kingdom for Canada on Monday to be reunited with his wife Meghan and son Archie, The Telegraph is reporting.

Harry had earlier in the day attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a day after he spoke of his sadness that he would shortly be giving up royal duties.

The 35-year-old said there was no option but for him and his American wife, former actress Meghan Markle (38), to step back from their royal roles in an agreement with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and senior members of the family that would allow them a more independent future.

Under the arrangement, Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they begin a new life split between Britain and North America, where they will spend the majority of their time.

But they will not take part in any future ceremonial events or royal tours. The new arrangement is due to come into effect in the northern hemisphere spring this year.

In the meantime, Harry will continue with official duties. On Monday, met the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique and the Prime Minister of Morocco at the African investment summit.

Discounted merchandise depicting Harry and Meghan displayed in a Windsor shop. Photo: Reuters

Buckingham Palace said Harry, who visited Malawi and other African states in October last year in what is set to be his last official overseas tour, has been heavily involved in causes in Africa for many years and his love for the continent was well-known.

He also held a private meeting with Johnson on the sidelines of the summit.

His high-profile speech on Sunday was made at an event for Sentebale, a charity he co-founded which helps children affected by HIV in Africa.

Asked during a visit to a hospice on Monday whether she would miss Harry and Meghan, the prince's step-mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall who is married to Prince Charles, responded "of course".