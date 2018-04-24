Hostel serial rapist to be deported to Italy

An Italian national who preyed on female backpackers as they slept and showered will never "see the light of day again in Australia".

Alberto Dagrezio digitally raped, sexually assaulted or invaded the privacy of 44 women at two Brisbane hostels and other locations between February and December 2015.

He entered the venues late at night or in the early morning, left his shoes in common areas and pretended to be on his phone so it appeared he was a guest.

Dagrezio then located unlocked dorm rooms and went inside, where he looked for sleeping women who were semi-naked.

The Italian national pulled down their underwear so their genitals were exposed before he filmed them.

By the time he was arrested his offending had escalated into the digital rapes of two women.

He also filmed female backpackers while they were showering.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to 66 offences in January ahead of his sentencing in the Brisbane District Court on Monday.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said his visa was cancelled in 2017 so he was unable to be released on parole and as such did not pose a threat to the community.

"I submit this man is never to see the light of day again in Australia," he said.

Judge Paul Smith said Dagrezio, who had already served more than two years behind bars, had significant problems that included paraphilia.

He sentenced him to five years' jail, but it was suspended from Monday so he could be taken into immigration detention and deported to Italy.