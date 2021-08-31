'I need help': Louisiana man rides out hurricane in destroyed home

"Right now, I've got nothing."

Sitting on his front porch, 70-year-old Theophilus Charles was still visibly in shock as he described on Sunday night when Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the United States' Gulf Coast, ripped through Louisiana and destroyed his home.

"I ain't got a dry spot in the house," he said, choking up. "My roof fell, I lost all my clothes, my furniture, my appliances, everything.

"I was born here. We went through all the major hurricanes here. So I figure, I'll stay here and ride this one out," Charles told Reuters on Monday.

Lying in the front room, he saw the roof blow off and felt the whole house shaking. He hopes never to have to endure another hurricane again.

Ida made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina, evoking memories of a disaster that killed more than 1,800 people in 2005 and devastated New Orleans.

By late Monday afternoon, after dumping a deluge of rain in Louisiana and killing at least two people, Ida was downgraded to a tropical depression as its eye crawled through neighbouring Mississippi. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said more fatalities were expected in his state.

"We didn't have another Katrina and that is something that we should be grateful for. However, the impact is absolutely significant," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told a news conference.

Virtually no one in Louisiana has electricity and many water systems are also out. Photo: Reuters

Ida knocked out power to over 1 million homes in Louisiana on Monday and prompted rescue operations in flooded communities around New Orleans as the weakening storm churned northward.

Energy company Entergy Corp said customers in the hardest-hit areas could experience power outages for weeks.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state, ordering federal assistance to bolster recovery efforts.

"I need help," said Charles, standing in the debris-strewn ruin of his home, sunlight streaming through holes in the ceiling and the side of the house where a wall was blown away by the storm.

"If anyone out there can help me, please do. Because I ain't got nowhere and I lost everything that I had. And there's nothing I can do with this... You can't simply repair this."

City officials vowed to comb every neighbourhood block by block to assess damage and aid the afflicted, seeking to reassure a majority black city that felt abandoned by the US government after Katrina.

"No one will be left out," Cantrell said.

The National Guard said it has dispatched thousands of personnel as well as vehicles that can navigate flooded roads, boats and 34 helicopters to rescue people stranded by flooding.