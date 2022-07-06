'I'm going to move': Residents count cost as rain heads north

A flooded suburb of Londonderry in Sydney. Photo: Reuters

Sydney resident Kevin has endured four floods in his home within the last six months. His yard is filled with filthy debris and he points to grime on the walls of his house up to the height of his shoulders caused by the flood waters.

He left his house on Tuesday as one of thousands of residents in New South Wales, mostly in Sydney's western suburbs, who needed to evacuate or were warned that they might receive evacuation orders.

Kevin, who gave only his first name, and who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, had planned to move following three recent floods in his suburb of Camden.

But moving companies were unable to agree on a date, which resulted in Kevin's belongings becoming damaged by the latest deluge.

"Of course I've had enough... It's all over, I'm going to move," Kevin told Reuters.

The latest wild storm cell - which brought a year's worth of rain in three days to some areas - is likely to ease in Sydney from Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said. But the risk of flooding could remain through the week with most river catchments already near capacity even before the latest deluge.

The wild weather also affected fellow Camden residents, Gai and Kim Peters, who filled the footpath in front of their home with flood-damaged furniture and a mattress as they began to clean up. They purchased the house just over two years ago.

Gai said she was "absolutely devastated".

"It's really hard... We're just doing one day at a time, getting through it. We've got a lot of family that have come and (are) helping… we'll get through it."

Rain moves to northern NSW

A flood watch has been issued for the Mid North Coast as the drenching rains that lashed Sydney move toward the Queensland border, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

But crucially the BOM says only showers and possible storms are forecast for the Northern Rivers region, which had the most devastating floods in its history only a few months ago.

For the Mid North Coast, the Hunter and parts of the Northern Tablelands the rain will add to flooding already being experienced.

Rains over Sydney have eased but roads remain cut off, debris floating in floodwaters and businesses completely submerged.

River levels have continued to rise, with the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond reaching more than 14 metres.

Major flooding is still occurring at North Richmond, Windsor, Sackville, Lower Portland and Wiseman's Ferry, with more rain expected early Wednesday morning.

About 50,000 people have been given evacuation orders or warnings across NSW, and several major flood alerts are in place.

The bureau said parts of the state received more than 700mm of rain over four days.

Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said NSW was not out of danger yet, as a natural disaster was declared.

"The message is hopefully the worst has passed but no one knows that for sure," Senator Watt told reporters.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will on Wednesday visit deluged parts of southern and western Sydney that have suffered four floods in the past 18 months.

- Reuters and AAP