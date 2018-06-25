Inquest into thunderstorm asthma deaths begins

An inquest will investigate the deaths of 10 people in Melbourne during a rare thunderstorm asthma event caused by high pollen, strong wind, heat and moisture.

An inquest is set to begin into the thunderstorm asthma event that claimed 10 lives in Melbourne.

The freak weather event in November 2016 sparked an unprecedented surge in emergency calls in Victoria.

Thousands were taken to hospital and 10 people died as a result of the event, caused by a combination of high pollen, strong winds, heat and air moisture.

Some family members of those who died have sought answers from health authorities, including questions about ambulance response times.

Health authorities and weather experts will be among those to give evidence at an inquest into the phenomenon.

The inquest will examine what was known about thunderstorm asthma prior to the event and what has been learned since.

It will also look at how prepared Victoria's ambulance services and public hospitals are for a similar event in the future.

The five-day inquest will open before Coroner Paresa Spanos on Monday.