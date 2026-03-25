Cargo ships near the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Reuters

Iran has told the United Nations Security Council and the International Maritime Organization that "non-hostile vessels" may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities, according to a note seen by Reuters.

The US-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipments of about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas through the strait, causing oil supply disruption.

The note from Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was sent to the 15-member Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (local time). It was then circulated on Tuesday among the 176 members of the London-based UN shipping agency responsible for regulating the safety and security of international shipping and preventing pollution.

"Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may - provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations - benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities," it read.

Iran has "taken necessary and proportionate measures to prevent the aggressors and their supporters from exploiting the Strait of Hormuz to advance hostile operations against Iran," the note read, adding vessels, equipment, and any assets belonging to the US or Israel, "as well as other participants in the aggression, do not qualify for innocent or non-hostile passage."

The Financial Times first reported that the letter had been circulated among IMO member states on Tuesday.