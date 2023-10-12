Israel forms emergency govt as deaths mount

An aerial view shows damage caused following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen in Kibbutz Beeri, southern Israel. Photo: Reuters

Israel has formed an emergency unity government as its jets pounded Gaza and tanks massed around the densely populated Palestinian enclave while Hamas militants said they were still fighting on Israeli territory following their shock weekend incursion.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to form a war cabinet with former defence minister and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz on Wednesday and focus entirely on the conflict, a joint statement from Gantz's National Unity party said.

Israel's death toll rose to 1200 with over 2700 wounded, its military said, from Hamas militants' hours-long rampage after breaching the fence enclosing Gaza on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden has issued a warning seemingly aimed at Hamas' Iranian supporters not to exploit the Gaza conflagration to start a wider Middle East war.





Israeli reprisal strikes on blockaded Gaza have killed 1100 people and wounded 5339, Gaza's Health Ministry said. Some 535 residential buildings had been destroyed leaving around 250,000 homeless, Hamas officials said.

Most of the displaced were in United Nations-designated shelters, others huddling in shattered streets.

The group's armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, said it was still fighting inside Israel on Wednesday. Israel deployed tanks and armoured vehicles just north of Gaza where the clashes were reported, but had no immediate comment on the Hamas claim.

Later in the day, alerts warning of incoming aircraft were issued across northern Israel, well removed from Gaza in the south, but the Israeli military subsequently said these may have been a malfunction.

A Reuters TV crew saw a house hit by an apparent projectile near Metulla in Israel's far north, close to the border with south Lebanon where the heavily armed Iran-backed Hezbollah group is active.

Hamas's armed wing said it had targeted the northern Israeli coastal city of Haifa with an R60 rocket. There were no immediate reports of casualties after sirens sounded in Haifa and nearby towns.

Israel has vowed swift punishment for the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in its 75-year history, which left corpses strewn around a music festival and a kibbutz community.

People hold candles during a demonstration organised by the Switzerland-Israel Association against the attacks by Hamas, outside the United Nations in Geneva. Photo: Reuters

The military said dozens of its fighter jets struck more than 200 targets in a neighbourhood of Gaza City overnight that it said had been used y Hamas to launch its attacks.

"We started the offensive from the air, later on we will also come from the ground," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told soldiers near the fence on Tuesday.

Israel has put Gaza under "total siege" to stop food and fuel reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid. Hamas media said on Wednesday electricity went out after the only power station stopped working.

With Palestinian rescue workers overwhelmed, others in the crowded coastal strip joined the search for bodies in rubble.

"I was sleeping here when the house collapsed on top of me," one man cried as he and others used flashlights on the stairs of a building hit by missiles to find anyone trapped.

The Israeli military said its troops had killed at least 1000 Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated from Gaza and the Chief of the General Staff met commanders to discuss their next steps.

"Wherever there are Hamas leaders - the IDF strikes with precision and power," it said, referring to Israel's military.

West Bank violence

Scores of Israelis and others from abroad were taken to Gaza as hostages, some of whom were paraded through streets. Both sides have said many women and children were among the dead and wounded, and distraught relatives have held multiple funerals.

Israel said it was shifting schools to remote learning from Sunday and issuing more firearms to licensed citizens, predicting possible friction between its majority Jews and Arab minority amid calls for more protests in support of Gaza.

Israeli security forces have killed at least 27 Palestinians during clashes in the occupied West Bank since Saturday, as Palestinian factions called on people in the Palestinian territory to rise up following Hamas' strike from Gaza.

The acting governor of the West Bank city of Nablus, Ghassan Daghlas, said Palestinians were shot at and reportedly wounded by Israeli settlers. Reuters could not immediately verify the report and there was no immediate Israeli comment.

In another sign of the crisis widening, Israeli shelling hit southern Lebanese towns after a rocket attack by the powerful Hezbollah in the fourth consecutive day of violence there.

A ground offensive into Gaza carries risks for Israel, notably to the hostages held in the narrow, widely urbanised enclave. Hamas has threatened to execute a captive for each home hit without warning.

Palestinian sources said one of the homes Israeli air strikes hit in Gaza overnight killed three relatives of Hamas military wing chief Mohammed Deif, the secretive mastermind of the assault, which was planned for two years.

Israel withdrew settlers and troops from Gaza in 2005 after 38 years of occupation. An Israeli blockade since Hamas seized power in the enclave in 2007 has created conditions which Palestinians say are intolerable.

Washington said it was talking with Israel and Egypt about safe passage for civilians from Gaza, with food in short supply.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, an official in the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, said the international community must intervene urgently to avert "a major humanitarian catastrophe".

International reaction

Biden called the Hamas attacks "an act of sheer evil" and said Washington was rushing military assistance to Israel, including to replenish its Iron Dome aerial defence system.

He urged Israel to avoid causing civilian casualties and said the US had strengthened its presence in the region by moving an aircraft carrier strike group and fighter aircraft.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to leave for Israel later on Wednesday in a show of solidarity and to work with regional US allies to try to secure the release of over 100 people Israel says Hamas took captive.

US officials say they do not have evidence Iran orchestrated the attacks, but point to the Islamic Republic's long-term support for Hamas.

Britain's King Charles III said he was appalled by the "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson says.

"This is a situation his majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated. His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak."

On Wednesday, Charles spoke to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and also Jordan's King Abdullah to personally express his concerns for those who were suffering.

Supporters attended a pro-Palestinian protest in Barcelona on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

UN seeks life-saving aid for Gaza

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency said on Wednesday it was seeking $US104 million ($NZ172 million) for life-saving aid to Gaza, which has been pounded by Israeli reprisal strikes.

"UNRWA is urgently seeking US$ 104 million to enable its multi-sectoral humanitarian response over the coming 90 days," its Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.

"The requested funds will cover the urgent immediate food, non-food, health, shelter and protection needs of up to 250,000 persons seeking safety in UNRWA shelters across the ravaged Gaza Strip and another 250,000 Palestine refugees within the community."

UNRWA, which was already facing financial difficulties, said it had enough funding to continue its regular services, including education, healthcare and social protection, across the region until the end of October.

"To keep our life-saving work in Gaza and throughout the region ongoing and to remain a lifeline for millions of Palestine Refugees across the region, I appeal to UNRWA's donors and partners to scale up their financial support," said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA.

In January, the UN agency had appealed for $US1.6 billion in funding, warning it was struggling to fulfil its mandate due to spiralling costs and shrinking resources.

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides public services including schooling, primary healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.