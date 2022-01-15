Saturday, 15 January 2022

Japanese students injured in stabbing

    1. News
    2. World

    Emergency services at the scene on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
    Emergency services at the scene on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
    Several high school students sitting their university entrance exam in Tokyo have been wounded on Saturday in an apparent knife attack.

    Public broadcaster NHK said three people were conscious after being injured in the morning when another student attacked them with a bladed object as they gathered to take their entrance exam.

    The alleged assailant, a 17-year old high school student, was arrested, the Asahi newspaper said.

    Half a million high school students across Japan are taking the annual university entrance exams this weekend in hundreds of venues across the country.

    Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department said it could not comment on the details of the attack nor confirm any arrests.

    Violent crimes are exceedingly rare in Japan, but there have been a spate of knife attacks by assailants unknown to the victims.

    In October, a man dressed in Batman's Joker costume dressed in Batman's Joker costume stabbed more than a dozen people on a train carriage in Tokyo, sending passengers screaming down the aisles of train carriages and scrambling out of windows to escape.

    A few months earlier, a man wounded several people in a knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train. 

    Reuters

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter