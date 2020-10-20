Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

    1. News
    2. World

    Jeff Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee, winning the award in 2010 for his role as a country...
    Jeff Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee, winning the award in 2010 for his role as a country musician in Crazy Heart. Photo: Reuters
    Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

    Bridges used the signature voice of his character The Dude from the 1998 cult-classic film The Big Lebowski to disclose his condition, tweeting: "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light."

    The 70-year-old said he is starting treatment for the condition and that the "prognosis is good."

    The actor is a seven-time Oscar nominee, winning the award in 2010 for his role as a country musician in Crazy Heart.

    A veteran of the industry and from a prominent Hollywood family, Bridges is known for his laid-back personality and has acted in critically acclaimed movies such as Starman, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, The Fisher King, and the Coen brothers' remake of True Grit.

    He has also appeared in commercially successful films like the first instalment of the Marvel franchise Iron Man.

    The actor thanked his well-wishers and promised to keep everyone posted on his recovery. 

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter