Vice President Kamala Harris cast herself as the "underdog" in the US presidential race, calling Republican opponent Donald Trump "just plain weird," while Trump painted Harris as "evil," "sick" and "unhinged".
Donald Trump's former White House physician has disputed a suggestion by the FBI director that shrapnel, not a bullet, could've caused the injury to the Republican presidential candidate's right ear during an assassination attempt.
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu has sketched a vague outline of a plan for a "de-radicalised" post-war Gaza in a speech to the US Congress, touting a potential alliance between Israel and America's Arab allies.
The gunman who tried to kill Donald Trump did an online search of the John F Kennedy assassination around the time he began to focus attention on the Republican presidential candidate, the FBI has revealed.