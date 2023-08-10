Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea on Wednesday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly dismissed the military's top general and is calling for more preparations for the possibility of war, a boost in weapons production, and expansion of military drills.

Kim made the comments at the 7th Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). Kim also dismissed the military’s top general, chief of the General Staff Pak Su Il, at the meeting, state media KCNA reported on Thursday, without elaborating.

General Ri Yong Gil was named to the vacated post, though it remained unclear if he would retain his role as defence minister.

The comments came after Kim visited weapons factories where he wants more missile engines, artillery and other weapons to be built.

He also called for conducting war drills to efficiently operate the country's latest weapons and equipment to keep its mobilised posture for combat at all times, the report said.

North Korea is set to stage a militia parade on September 9, marking the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic as the meeting discussed preparations for the event, according to the report.

North Korea has a large number of paramilitary groups it uses to bolster its military forces.