North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an event celebrating the first session of the Supreme People’s Assembly in Pyongyang yesterday. PHOTO: VIA REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would permanently strengthen its nuclear forces and treat South Korea as its most hostile state, as he set out policy priorities in a speech to parliament, state media KCNA reported yesterday.

Kim said Pyongyang’s status as a nuclear-armed state was irreversible and expanding a "self-defensive nuclear deterrent" was essential to national security, regional stability and economic development.

He rejected the idea nuclear disarmament could be exchanged for economic benefits or security guarantees, saying North Korea had already proven maintaining nuclear forces while pursuing development was the correct strategic choice.

"The current world reality, where the dignity and rights of sovereign states are mercilessly violated by unilateral force and violence, clearly teaches what the true guarantee of a state’s existence and peace is," Kim told the Supreme People’s Assembly.

Nuclear weapons had deterred war and allowed the state to focus resources on economic growth, construction and living standards, he said.

South Korea’s presidential Blue House yesterday said Kim’s remarks were "undesirable for peaceful coexistence", adding only dialogue and co-operation could ensure security on the Korean peninsula. — Reuters/Yonhap news agency