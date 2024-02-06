King Charles diagnosed with cancer

King Charles spent three nights in hospital last month. Photo: Getty Images

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Charles, 75, who became King in September 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at 96, is "wholly positive" about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible, the palace said on Monday.

Charles spent three nights in hospital last month where he underwent a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

The palace said a separate issue of concern had been spotted during the hospital visit, but did not given any further details beyond saying the king had a "form of cancer".

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace said.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

As such, Charles will continue to have meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while his wife Queen Camilla will continue with her engagements.

While the royals usually closely guard details of their health, regarding it as a private matter, Charles has been open about his recent treatment.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles leaveing the London Clinic with Queen Camilla after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. Photo: Reuters

The news comes just days after Charles and his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, left the same hospital where they had both undergone planned treatments.

Kate, 42, the Princess of Wales and wife to heir to the British throne Prince William, 41, spent two weeks in hospital following abdominal surgery for an unspecified but non-cancerous condition.

Sunak sent his best wishes to the King on the social media platform X. "I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," he said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the nation wished the King all the best and to stay strong, "kia kaha".

The rest of the royal family have been told about the King's diagnosis.

Prince Harry, King Charles' younger son, has spoken with his father and will travel to Britain to see him in the coming days, a source close to the prince said.

The 39-year-old now lives in California with his American wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children after the couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Charles' first year on the throne was dominated by his coronation - Britain's biggest ceremonial event for generations, full of pomp and pageantry.

While before he became King there were suggestions that the long-time environmental campaigner would bring a radical overhaul of the monarchy, Charles has generally followed in the style of his mother while trying to add some of his own touches.

Polls suggest most Britons have a favourable view of his reign so far, although younger generations appear much less enthusiastic.

Prior to his recent health issues, the biggest shadow over the royals was the ongoing fallout between his son Harry and the rest of his family, most notably Harry's elder brother Prince William.

Full statement from Buckingham Palace

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."