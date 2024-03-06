King to miss Commonwealth Day, Kate still recuperating

King Charles met with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Reuters

King Charles III will miss next week's engagements to mark Commonwealth Day, Buckingham Palace has confirmed, with his wife Queen Camilla stepping in for the monarch as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

Charles, 75, has been forced to step away from public duties after it was announced last month he had been diagnosed with a unspecified form of cancer, less than 18 months into his reign.

As a result, the King, who is head of the Commonwealth of 56 countries that evolved from the British Empire, will be unable to attend the annual service of celebration at Westminster Abbey on Monday and a reception afterwards.

Camilla will head the group of senior royals in attendance, which will include heir-to-the throne Prince William but not his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has also been absent from public life this year after having abdominal surgery for a non-cancer related ailment.

While Charles is keeping up with his official state duties and was pictured on Tuesday meeting finance minister Jeremy Hunt a day before he gives his budget statement to parliament, it is not clear when he will return to his usual public role.

Princess Catherine is not expected to be back performing public duties until after Easter. Photo: Reuters

The absence of both the King and Princess, while William missed an engagement last week because of an unspecified "personal matter", has led to a surge of speculation and conspiracy theories on social media.

The British royals rarely release details of any medical conditions, regarding them as purely private matters, but the policy of maintaining a dignified silence on rumours is coming under pressure.

"The most cursory of glances at the rampant speculation on social media ought to ­persuade even the most unyielding of royal aides that wherever there is a vacuum ­surrounding a public figure, it will be filled," royal expert Richard Kay wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper.

Catherine's office has said it would only provide "significant" updates on her condition, and that the 42-year-old was not expected to be back performing public duties until after Easter.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence will remove a claim made on its website that Kate, as she is also known, would appear at annual military parade Trooping the Colour in June, the BBC reported.

Kensington Palace is responsible for confirming her attendance at future events and has not yet done so.

On Monday US celebrity news site TMZ published what it said was the first picture of the Princess since her operation in January, sitting in the passenger seat of a car driven by her mother Carole Middleton near Windsor Castle.

Gary Goldsmith attends the wedding of niece Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales. Photo: Reuters

Uncle joins Big Brother show

Princess Catherine's uncle has joined reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother, offering millions of viewers the tantalising prospect that he could gossip about the royal family to his house mates.

Gary Goldsmith, 58, is the younger brother of Carole Middleton. He was a guest at Catherine's wedding to William, the heir to the throne, in 2011.

Goldsmith said in the show that the Princess was "simply perfect".

"The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said 'Hi, do you want a cup of tea'," he said. "Very normal."

The businessman, who made a fortune in IT recruitment, said he wanted to "put the record straight" about his bad boy reputation but added "Winding people up is probably my favourite hobby."

"I'm an absolute nightmare to live with; there's a reason why I've had four wives."

In 2017 Goldsmith was fined after he assaulted his fourth wife, Julie-Ann, in a drunken argument.

He joined 11 other celebrities including reality TV judge and music manager Louis Walsh and TV presenter Fern Britton in the Big Brother house, where they are constantly filmed.

Celebrity Big Brother has been revived by broadcaster ITV six years after it last aired on rival Channel 5.