Torrential rain has deluged Hong Kong, leading to widespread flooding across the densely packed city, submerging streets, shopping malls and metro stations, as authorities shut schools and asked workers to stay at home.
Singapore plans to expand a pilot project boosting the ocean's capacity to absorb CO2 emissions, using one of several emerging technologies supporters hope can play a decisive role in the battle against climate change.
Spain's women's team coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked, 10 days after FIFA suspended the country's football federation president for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth in celebration of Spain's World Cup victory.