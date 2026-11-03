A New Zealander has been injured and an Indian national killed after two helicopters collided as they prepared to land in Nepal’s Mount Everest region.

The Kiwi had been rescued, the chief district officer of Solukhumbu district, Kaman Singh Thapa Magar, told Reuters.

The incident took place in the base camp area of Mount Everest on Tuesday, Magar said.

The helicopters were operated by private firms Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air.

In a statement, Fishtail Air said in its helicopter was carrying passengers who had been rescued from the Everest region when it crashed while landing.

The Indian and the New Zealander on board were tourists, a Fishtail official said.

An official for Dynasty Air said its helicopter was only carrying cargo.

The accident comes during the peak trekking season in Nepal, when helicopters ferry hikers and climbers in the region.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Mount Everest, and attracts thousands of foreign climbers and trekkers yearly.