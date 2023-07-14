Kiwi victim of 'random' stabbing attack in Canada

A New Zealander on holiday in Canada has been stabbed in what appears to have been a “completely random and unprovoked” attack, police say.

The 28-year-old tourist was reportedly approached from behind by a man unknown to him in Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District, a downtown neighbourhood of bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

He told police the man stabbed him on the corner of Nelson and Granville just before 8pm yesterday (Vancouver time).

The Kiwi managed to take himself to hospital for what have been described as non-life-threatening injuries.

“From what we know so far, this attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked,” said Constable Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department.

Investigators are looking for a man about 165cms tall, with a medium complexion, who was wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans, and a blue baseball cap.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, local police said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been approached for comment this morning.

Local news outlet Daily Hive Vancouver reports that the Granville Entertainment District has been “a problem for police, with various violent incidents having occurred there over the past couple of years”.