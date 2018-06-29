At least five dead: Newsroom like a 'war zone'

Multiple people have been shot at Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper headquarters in Annapolis. Photo: Twitter

A gunman killed at least five people and "gravely injured" at least three others when he sprayed a US newsroom in the Maryland capital of Annapolis with gunfire on Thursday, authorities said.

Police responded within minutes to a 911 call about a shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper group.

The suspect was found hiding under a desk and arrested. He did not exchange gunfire with police.

The man appears to have damaged his fingertips to try to avoid detection and was refusing to cooperate with law enforcement, Baltimore TV station WJZ and other local media reported.

Police said they did not know his motive, but believe the white male adult who used a long gun acted alone.

Police have said nothing about a possible motive for the attack, but authorities are treating it as a local incident, with no links to terrorism, a law enforcement source told Reuters.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the scene assisting local authorities. None of the victims or the suspect have been identified.

The company runs multiple newspapers out of its Annapolis office.

The newsroom looked "like a war zone," Phil Davis, a Capital Gazette crime reporter who was in the building at the time of the shooting, said in an interview with the Baltimore Sun.

He said he was hiding under his desk along with other newspaper employees when the shooter stopped firing, the Capital Gazette reported on its website.

"I don't know why he stopped," said Davis, who later comfirmed he was safe. "But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless."

Davis earlier tweeted a single shooter "shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he tweeted.

One law enforcement source told CBS News the suspect was a male in his 20s who had no identification on him. Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect used a shotgun and CNN also reported he was not being cooperative with police.

Police recovered something they thought might have been an explosive device. About 170 people were evacuated from the building, which has been secure, police said.

Law enforcement in Baltimore and New York City deployed extra officers to the office of the New York Times and other major media outlets as a precaution, authorities said.

"There is no active threat at this time," said Officer Andrew Lava, a New York police spokesman.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting in Annapolis, Maryland.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene," Trump said in a tweet.

Capital Gazette publishes a stable of newspapers in and around Annapolis, home of the US Naval Academy. The oldest of them traces its roots to the early 1700s. The papers have thrived by focusing on local news in the shadows of two much larger competitors, the Washington Post and Baltimore Sun.

Live video images showed people leaving the building, walking through a parking lot with their hands in the air. Scores of police vehicles were on the scene.

Jimmy DeButts, an editor at the Capital Gazette, tweeted that he was devastated, heartbroken and numb."I'm in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day. There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our community," he wrote.

One of the group's flagship papers, the Capital, planned to publish a Friday edition, several reporters with the group said.

"I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow," reporter Chase Cook wrote on Twitter.