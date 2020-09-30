Live: Trump, Biden square off in first debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off for the first time today in a pivotal debate that will provide a stark clash of styles and the prospect of a fiery and brutally personal grudge match.

With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes are enormous as the two White House candidates take the stage five weeks before the November 3 election.

The combustible Trump and more low-key Biden will debate an array of urgent political challenges, including a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States and thrown millions out of work, a brewing battle over Amy Coney Barrett's US Supreme Court nomination, and continued protests across the country for racial justice.

The latest point of contention surfaced on Sunday when the New York Times reported that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 - and none in 10 of the previous 15 years.

The encounter could be crucial for Biden, giving him a chance to prove he is a steady hand who is capable of stepping into the Oval Office and ending the tumult of Trump's first term, strategists said.

Biden has held a consistent lead over Trump in national opinion polls, although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the election show a much closer contest.

Joe Biden (L) and Donald Trump. Photos: Reuters

About 9% of likely voters are not currently backing either major-party candidate, which is less than half of the number who were not committed to one of the top contenders in September 2016, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

"Voters have made up their mind about Donald Trump. They still aren't quite sure what to make of Joe Biden," said Republican strategist Alex Conant, an aide to Senator Marco Rubio during his 2016 presidential primary bid against Trump.

"If Biden goes in and demonstrates he is not scary to independents and is capable of doing the job, he will help himself significantly," he said.

White House aides say Trump (74) will aggressively challenge Biden's record on issues such as trade, energy and taxes and will be prepared to defend himself on his own taxes. Trump, who has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the election, is likely to face questions about his refusal to commit to accepting the election results should he lose.

Biden (77) will outline where Trump has fallen short of his own promises, a source familiar with his strategy said. He also is certain to press his criticism of Trump's response to the pandemic, and highlight Trump's efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Debate prepping and fact-checking

The 90-minute showdown, with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience because of the pandemic, will begin at 2pm (NZT) at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. It is the first of three planned presidential debates.

The debate will be divided into six segments - the records of Trump and Biden, the US Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, election integrity and "race and violence" in US cities.

Trump, a battering ram as a debater who regularly questions Biden's mental fitness and physical energy in blunt personal terms, will be trying to rattle the former vice president and throw him off his talking points, strategists said.

Ahead of the debate, Democrats have demanded that moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News correct Trump when he makes false claims. But Wallace, whom Trump has called "nasty and obnoxious," said he would not perform a fact-checking function.

Biden started preparing for the debate in August, reviewing voluminous briefing materials, and has participated in mock debates with longtime aide Bob Bauer, a Democratic lawyer who is playing Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump has huddled with top aides several times to talk over approaches to the debates and spent part of the weekend in preparations with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a Trump adviser said.

Both candidates have plenty of experience. In 2016, Trump dominated the crowded Republican primary debates with rapid-fire attacks on his rivals. He tried to intimidate Democrat Hillary Clinton during their general election debates, wandering over to stand behind her at one point and bringing some of the women who accused Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, of inappropriate sexual behavior to sit in the audience.

Biden participated in two one-on-one vice presidential encounters with Republicans Sarah Palin in 2008 and Paul Ryan in 2012. But he was sometimes put on the defensive during this cycle's 11 Democratic primary debates.

Biden's allies say Trump, who regularly castigates Biden as "Sleepy Joe" and suggested Biden would need to take drugs to get through the debate, has helped by lowering expectations for his performance.

"I don't know why Trump's people seem to lower the bar," said strategist Steve Schale, a longtime Biden ally. "Joe Biden's a gamer. He shows up when it matters, and I think he will."

Five things to watch

Flashpoints

The televised match-up comes as Trump faces persistent questions, based on his statements about a rigged election, about whether he will accept the results should he lose. With millions at home watching, how will he respond if Biden pushes him to commit to a peaceful transfer of power?

Both candidates will scuffle over Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump is using his pick to rally his conservative voter base and distract from his record on the coronavirus and other matters, while Biden is warning of threats to health care and abortion rights.

Biden's moment

For Biden, the debate will serve as sort of a reintroduction. While he has held limited events in some states and given media interviews, the coronavirus pandemic has largely rendered him off stage for months.

That has allowed Biden to keep the focus where he wants it: on Trump and his performance in office. But on Tuesday, the Democratic nominee will have to make his own case for the presidency, while giving concise answers and avoiding some of the verbal mishaps that have plagued him throughout his political career.

With Biden leading in polls, a strong outing could place Trump in even worse shape. A weak one could reshape the race.

Owning it

Faced with alarming coronavirus statistics or unrest in the streets, Trump is quick to blame Democratic officials, activists, scientists – anybody but him. One of Biden’s goals will be making sure the public understands that Trump is the one in charge.

Trump could use his office to his advantage, as he often tries to do with the economy. Voters like to see a president take responsibility – for the good and the bad.

John Geer, an expert on voter opinion at Vanderbilt University, wonders if Trump will react poorly to sharp or unfriendly queries from moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News. "Will Trump have a tough time answering non-softball questions?" Geer said.

Twisting the truth

As Trump's campaign rallies show, he can fire off falsehoods in machine-gun fashion. Examples include the Republican's common claim that the U.S. economy was operating at historic levels before the pandemic (it wasn't) and that the virus has largely dissipated (it hasn't).

Attempting to constantly pin Trump to the truth could turn Biden into a real-time fact-checker - possibly to the Democrat's detriment.

"It's a big mistake to try and do that," said Aaron Kall, the director of debate at the University of Michigan. "You have to focus on your own agenda."

Down in the mud

Biden has worried aloud about reacting to Trump’s propensity for ad hominem attacks. On the campaign trail, the former vice president has sometimes shown flashes of temper, getting his "Irish up" as he calls it.

Trump in a tweet on Sunday went as far as to suggest Biden will be on performance-enhancing drugs during the debate, signaling that perhaps there is little he will not do or say to rattle Biden and disrupt the proceedings.

Polls show that Trump's frequent questioning of the 77-year-old Biden's mental fitness has registered with some voters. Trump's team will be looking for moments where Biden seems flustered or unsure to exploit as viral video.

"If the president lies, call it a lie. If he attacks Biden personally, just shrug it off and not get personal," Geer said. "Biden needs to continue to be presidential and tough, even if there is some mud on his suit jacket."