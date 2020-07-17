Friday, 17 July 2020

Magnitude 7.0 quake hits Papua New Guinea

    1. News
    2. World

    A warning for "hazardous tsunami waves" was issued briefly for coastal regions within 300kms of Wau in Papua New Guinea's northeast, after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

    The quake struck about 12.50pm (local time) at a depth of 85km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), and struck offshore 18 kms (11 miles) east-southeast of Wau.

    The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially issued a tsunami warning but said about an hour later the danger had passed.

    There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which was initially recorded at 7.3 but later adjusted, and the PNG National Disaster Centre declined to comment until it had received a briefing.

    Wau is an inland former gold mining town with a population of about 5000, about 150kms south-west of PNG's second-largest city, Lae.

    A person who answered the phone at the Lae City Hotel said they the had felt the quake but there was no property damage.

    "It's normal, the earthquake, here. The staff is okay. They just kept on going," the person said.

    The hotel was fully booked but all the guests were out at the time of the quake, the person added.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter