Man 'duct taped, pointed gun at toddlers': police

An Australian man has been charged after he allegedly bound two young children with duct tape and took a photo while pointing a gun at them.



Police arrested the 44-year-old last week after a probe into illegal weapons and illicit drug allegations at his Emerald property, in central Queensland, on May 26 this year.

During a search of his property, police seized his mobile phone and found an image allegedly showing two children bound with duct tape.

Police allege the image showed the man pointing a gun at the children and that the man had forwarded the photo on to several other people.

The children, both known but not related to the man, were aged 3.

Images supplied by police show the man was allegedly in possession of handguns.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of category H firearms, dangerous conduct with a weapon and two counts of deprivation of liberty.

He was given strict bail conditions and will face Emerald Magistrates Court on August 26.

Child sex abuse case

In a separate incident, a 59-year-old man has been charged with supplying dangerous drugs and child sex abuse.

Police allege the man provided dangerous drugs to a child and raping them between June and July.

The allegations were brought to the attention of police by "concerned community members".

Police thanked the community for coming forward to report the matters to officers.

"The Emerald police are committed to supporting victims of sexual abuse with compassion and work diligently and tirelessly to hold offenders accountable through the court system," Detective Sergeant Dylan Brook said.

The man has been charged with grooming a child under 16, rape, supplying dangerous drugs to a minor and breaching bail.

He was remanded in custody to face Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday.