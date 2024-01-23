Manhunt after 7 found shot in Chicago

Seven people have been found shot to death inside two homes in the US city of Chicago.

The shootings happened in the suburb of Joliet and a man who knew the victims was being sought by investigators as a suspect, police said on Monday.

They had no immediate information on a possible motive for the shootings, but said the victims were believed to be members of the same family.

Local sheriff's deputies and agents for the FBI's fugitive task force were assisting in the manhunt, Joilet Police Chief William Evans said at a news briefing.

The suspect was identified by the Joilet Police Department as 23-year-old Romeo Nance, whom authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.