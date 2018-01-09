McLachlan quits Rocky Horror amid sex claims

Craig McLachlan as Frank N Furter. Photo: Getty Images

Some Rocky Horror Show fans in Australia are demanding their money back after star Craig McLachlan left the production amid allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

McLachlan has left the production in South Australia. Photo: Getty Images

McLachlan has agreed to stand down from the current production at the Adelaide Festival Centre and is expected to be replaced in tonight's show by understudy Adam Rennie.

The show is due to finish its Adelaide run on Sunday and then moves to Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.

An announcement on a longer-term replacement was expected today.

"Big mistake to take Craig McLachlan out. My seat will now be empty. Only wanted to see the show again because of Craig," one theatregoer wrote on the show's official Facebook page.

"I would like my money back I purchased seven tickets, not interested without Craig," another said.

However, a spokesman for ticketing agent BASS said refunds were not likely.

"BASS operates in accordance with the ticketing code of practice published by Live Performance Australia and the code advises that a patron is not entitled to a refund because of the use of an understudy," he said.

The Adelaide Festival Centre said, at this stage, it had not been contacted directly by patrons seeking refunds.

