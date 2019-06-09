Meghan back for parade in Queen's honour

The Queen (right) joined members of the royal family at Buckingham House to watch the Red Arrows perform the traditional flypast. Photo: Reuters

The Queen's official birthday has been marked with the Trooping the Colour parade attended by thousands of spectators in London.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were among members of the royal family to attend the annual military event at Horse Guards Parade.

However, the Queen's husband Prince Philip (97), who has retired from royal duties, did not accompany her in the carriage to Buckingham Palace.

Known as the Trooping of the Colour, the parade has marked the official birthday of the reigning British monarch for more than 260 years, and this year features more than 1400 soldiers, nearly 300 horses and 400 musicians.

The display closes with a fly-past by Britain's Royal Air Force.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry. Photo: Reuters

It was Meghan's first official royal engagement since the birth of her and Harry's son Archie on May 6. The American actress married Harry at Windsor Castle in May last year.

She was not among royals who met US President Donald Trump during his state visit to Britain earlier in the week.