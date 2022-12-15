More deaths at World Cup

France and Argentina The World Cup final between France and Argentina will be staged at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images

The family of a Kenyan security guard who died while on duty at the World Cup in Qatar want answers and hope to receive help to get his body returned to his homeland.

John Njau Kibue (24) suffered a serious fall in Lusail Stadium on December 10, tournament organisers the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement on Wednesday.

They added that medical teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital's intensive care unit via ambulance.

"We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days," the statement said.

"His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time."

Kibue's family in Kenya are hoping to receive more than just condolences, however, as they continue to wait for the company he worked for to explain what really happened.

"For us as a family - definitely, we want some answers. And if possible, we want for them to facilitate the return of the body," Samuel Njau, John's uncle, told Reuters, referring to the Qatari government and the company Kibue worked for.

That company, Al Sraiya Security Services, has not communicated with the family officially nor explained what happened, Njau said.

"It has been so unfortunate and devastating for us as a family," Njau said.

Kibue had been working in Qatar for a little over a year in the hopes of earning enough money to help his family.

His family shared pictures of a smiling Kibue, an Argentina fan, posing for pictures at the Argentina v Netherlands match. He fell to his death after that game, his uncle said.

Qatar has long been a popular destination for Kenyan migrant workers.

Last year, Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan security guard in Qatar who blogged about poor working conditions there, was detained and accused of spreading disinformation before being released.

The World Cup organisers said they are investigating the circumstances leading to Kibue's fall "as a matter of urgency" and would provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed," the statement added.

Last week, Qatar launched a work safety investigation into the death of a Filipino following reports that the man died while working at a training site during the World Cup.

The World Cup final will be staged at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday (local time), with Argentina facing defending champions France.

Three journalists die

Journalists Khalid al-Misslam, Roger Pearce and Grant Wahl have also died while covering the World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East.

Wahl's body has been repatriated to the United States and the cause of death has been given as an aortic aneurysm, his wife said on Wednesday.

"Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium," physician Celine Gounder, wrote in a statement.

An aortic aneurysm is a balloon-like bulge in the aorta, the large artery that carries blood from the heart through the chest and torso, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

"First and foremost, on behalf of myself and our family, I want to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support, love, and sympathy from around the world," Gounder wrote.

Wahl (48), a former Sports Illustrated writer who had moved to the Substack online publishing platform, was tweeting about the Netherlands-Argentina match on Friday when he collapsed.

His agent had earlier told Reuters that Wahl had appeared to suffer some kind of acute distress during the quarterfinal match. Attempts were made to revive him in the press box before he was taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Briton detained over death

Qatari authorities have detained a British national as part of a criminal investigation into the death of a Briton at an offshore facility, where another Briton was also injured, a Ministry of Interior official said on Wednesday.

In response to a Reuters query, the official said in a statement that the December 12 incident involved three British nationals who had been working for a contractor firm.

"One individual sustained fatal injuries, another was hospitalised and released. A third individual has been detained as part of a criminal investigation by the relevant authorities," the official said without elaborating.

A spokesman for the British foreign office confirmed the fatal incident.

"We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities," he said in a statement.