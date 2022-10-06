More migrants die in Greek waters

At least 15 people have died after their vessel sank off the Greek island of Lesbos in the central Aegean Sea, in the second maritime disaster involving migrants in as many days.

The sunken boat was carrying about 40 people early on Thursday, the coastguard said, citing five people that have been rescued so far.

There were 15 bodies recovered, the agency said. That leaves about 20 people missing. The boat sank east of Lesbos, which lies close to Turkey's coast.

A Greek coastguard vessel and an air force helicopter were rushing to conduct a search and rescue with strong winds blowing in the area.

A search was being conducted along the wider coast of Lesbos for migrants who may have made it to the shores. Three were found trapped in a remote area.

On Wednesday, Greek authorities rescued 30 migrants whose boat sank after hitting a rocky area in stormy waters near the island of Kythira in southern Greece.

Authorities had mounted a search and rescue operation to save about 100 migrants who had been on board the vessel.

The coastguard did not provide additional information on possible casualties or the nationality of the migrants.

Kythira is an island lying opposite the southeastern tip of the Peloponnese peninsula.

Greece was the frontline of Europe's migration crisis in 2015 and 2016, when a million refugees fleeing war and poverty from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan arrived, mainly via Turkey.

The number of migrant arrivals has fallen sharply since, but attempts to enter the country by sea through its islands continue.