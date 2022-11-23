Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Multiple deaths in shooting at Virginia Walmart

    A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, and the shooter is dead, local police say.

    At 10:12 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart at Sam's Circle, Kosinski said, adding that "less than 10" people were dead, without disclosing the exact number.

    It's still unclear if the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. A local police officer added that no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge".

    "Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake said.

    Walmart and the police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Reuters

